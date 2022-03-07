Kevin Koe, Dunstone atop Brier Pool A standings at 4-0
Brendan Bottcher close behind after Monday morning win in Lethbridge, Alta.
Alberta's Kevin Koe and Matt Dunstone's Wild Card Two team posted victories Monday to remain on top of the Pool A standings at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta.
Koe defeated Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 9-3 and Dunstone beat Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador by the same score.
Koe and Dunstone were unbeaten at 4-0. Canada's Brendan Bottcher (3-0) also kept his perfect record intact with an 11-4 win over Tyler Smith of Prince Edward Island.
Saskatchewan's Colton Flasch downed New Brunswick's James Grattan 8-4 in the other early game at the Enmax Centre.
In the Pool B standings, Brad Gushue's Wild Card One team (3-0) and Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming (2-0) were the only unbeaten teams entering the afternoon draw.
Competition continues through Sunday.
