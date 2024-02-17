Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Briane Harris, lead for Einarson's Team Canada, ruled ineligible for Scotties

Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title. Curling Canada said in a brief statement Friday that Harris is ineligible to play at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. A reason for Harris not being able to play was not provided.

Reason for not being able to play was not provided by Curling Canada

The Canadian Press ·
A female curling skip delivers a shot as two teammates look on while preparing to sweep on both sides of the stone.
Kerri Einarson, centre, and her squad of Briane Harris, left, second Shannon Birchard and third Val Sweeting out of Gimli, Man., has been intact since the 2018-19 season. (James Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.

Curling Canada said in a brief statement Friday that Harris is ineligible to play at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary. A reason for Harris not being able to play was not provided and Curling Canada said no further comment would be forthcoming.

"Our statement that we released is all we are able to share at this time," Curling Canada chief executive officer Nolan Thiessen said in an email. "If there is more information to share at later time we will, but we will make no further comment at this time."

The announcement came hours before Einarson's Team Canada rink was set to face Quebec's Laurie St-Georges in the opening draw.

Krysten Karwacki is listed as the alternate for Einarson's squad.

Einarson's squad of Harris, third Val Sweeting and second Shannon Birchard out of Gimli, Man., has been intact since the 2018-19 season.

Harris had skipped her own team in the two seasons before joining Einarson.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts runs Feb. 16-25 at the WinSport Event Centre.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now