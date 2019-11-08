Brendan Bottcher improves to 4-0 at Tour Challenge, secures spot in quarter-final

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher capped an unbeaten preliminary round at the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge with a 6-5 win over Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson in an extra end on Friday.

Bottcher is 4-0 and has a spot in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Gunnlaugson dropped to 2-2 and will have to wait for other results to determine his playoff fate.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., also locked up quarter-final berths after finishing at 3-1.

Jacobs beat John Epping of Toronto 5-4, while Jacobs knocked off Matt Dunstone's Saskatchewan rink 7-2.

On the women's side, Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot after a 7-2 loss to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa. Both rinks are 2-2 and must wait for other results.

Jennifer Jones' Winnipeg team (2-2) also is playing the waiting game after a 9-3 defeat against Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura.

There were two more draws Friday before the playoffs begin on Saturday.