Skip to Main Content
Curling

Brazil, Mexico challenge Canada for 2022 men's world curling berth

Following a challenge, reigning Canadian champion Brendan Bottcher will face the Brazilians and Mexicans in an Americas Zone Challenge at the Lacombe Curling Club on Oct. 29-31 to win a berth in the 2022 world men's curling championship.

National champion Brendan Bottcher to represent Canada in Oct. 29-31 competition

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian skip Brendan Bottcher, shown in this file photo at the men's world curling championships, will have to play for the final remaining spot in the Americas Zone with the U.S. already guaranteed a spot as the host country. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada has to win a berth in the 2022 world men's curling championship because of a challenge from Brazil and Mexico.

Reigning Canadian champion Brendan Bottcher from Edmonton will face the Brazilians and Mexicans in an Americas Zone Challenge at the Lacombe Curling Club on Oct. 29-31.

The 2022 world championship will be held April 2-10 in Las Vegas.

Canada can be challenged by other countries in the zone, but that happened just once before in 2018 when the world championship was also in Las Vegas.

Brazil challenged Canada and Glenn Howard swept a best-of-five series 15-1, 8-3 and 6-3 to lock in Canada's berth.

Brad Gushue won the Canadian title that year and went on to finish second in Las Vegas.

'This is an important event for Canada'

Bottcher, third Darren Moulding, second Brad Thiessen, lead Karrick Martin will take on Brazil and Mexico in a double round-robin with no playoffs.

"Obviously, this is an important event for Canada, and we take that opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf very seriously, so we are already preparing for this event," Bottcher said Wednesday in a statement.

"We have nothing but respect for any team that steps onto the ice to represent their country, and I know Mexico and Brazil will be bringing their best to Lacombe, so we will have to be ready."

Bottcher's team is also competing Nov. 20-28 in the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon.

Canada has won a world-leading 36 gold medals at the men's world championship since its inception in 1959.

Brazil and Mexico are trying to gain entry for the first time.

Brazil's lineup is skip Marcelo Mello, vice Ricardo Losso, second Gilad Kempenich, lead Filipe Nunes and alternate/coach Henrique Kempenich.

Jesus Barajas skips Mexico's foursome including third Ramy Cohen, second Christopher Barajas and lead Alex Sanchez.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now