Carey, Hodgson, St-Georges, Asselin punch ticket to 2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Trials

Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson defeated Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin 5-4 at the Brantford Mixed Doubles Curling Classic Final in Brantford, Ont., on Sunday.

Both teams had reason to celebrate, however, having qualified for the 2022 Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Trials.

The event will take place in Portage la Prairie, Man., from Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022.

16 duos will compete for the chance to represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.