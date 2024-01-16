Gushue begins Canadian Open with 7-1 rout of Norway's Ramsfjell
Brad Gushue of St. John's opened the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open with a 7-1 victory over Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell on Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta.
Canada's Bottcher, Scotland's Whyte also prevail by 1 point in Red Deer, Alta.
Gushue scored four in the sixth end to close out the round-robin victory.
Calgary's Brendan Bottcher held off Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 7-6 and Scotland's Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 6-5.
In an all-Switzerland battle, Yannick Schwaller needed only five ends to complete an 8-1 rout of Michael Brunner.
Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Servus Arena.
Competition continues through Sunday.
