Gushue begins Canadian Open with 7-1 rout of Norway's Ramsfjell

Brad Gushue of St. John's opened the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open with a 7-1 victory over Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell on Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta.

Canadian curler eyes shot during men's match.
Skip Brad Gushue scored four points to close out a 7-1 drubbing of Norwegian counterpart Magnus Ramsfjell on Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press/File)

Gushue scored four in the sixth end to close out the round-robin victory.

Calgary's Brendan Bottcher held off Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 7-6 and Scotland's Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 6-5.

In an all-Switzerland battle, Yannick Schwaller needed only five ends to complete an 8-1 rout of Michael Brunner.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Servus Arena.

Competition continues through Sunday.

WATCH l Gushue successfully defends Pan Continental Curling Championship title:

Brad Gushue leads Canada to 2nd straight title at Pan Continental Curling Championships

2 months ago
Duration 2:03
Canada's Brad Gushue defeats South Korea's Park Jong-duk 8-3 in the gold medal match at the Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna, B.C.
