Gushue begins Canadian Open with 7-1 rout of Norway's Ramsfjell

Brad Gushue of St. John's opened the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open with a 7-1 victory over Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell on Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta.

Gushue scored four in the sixth end to close out the round-robin victory.

Calgary's Brendan Bottcher held off Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 7-6 and Scotland's Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 6-5.

In an all-Switzerland battle, Yannick Schwaller needed only five ends to complete an 8-1 rout of Michael Brunner.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Servus Arena.

Competition continues through Sunday.

