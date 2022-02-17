Canada's Gushue set to face Sweden in semis following loss to Great Britain
Canada sat in 3rd regardless of win or loss after ROC, Switzerland losses Wednesday
Canada's Brad Gushue will continue his march to Olympic gold in a semifinal game against Sweden Thursday morning in men's curling action.
Gushue's rink fell 5-2 to top-seeded Great Britain (8-1) in its last round robin game, but had already locked up the third seed coming into it.
The top four out of 10 competing countries advance.
Sweden (7-2), which lost to Switzerland 10-8, was set to be the second seed even having lost to Great Britain earlier in the round robin. The reigning Olympic champion U.S. (5-4), which defeated Denmark 7-5 in its final round robin, will play Great Britain as the fourth seed.
Both semifinal games will take place on Thursday at 7:05 a.m. ET.
Losses from both the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Switzerland on Wednesday gave Canada (5-4) an escape from having to play in a do-or-die to stay in medal contention.
Gushue's rink had initially missed an opportunity to secure a spot in the semifinals with a loss to the ROC on Tuesday, dropping them to 5-3.
Having defeated the U.S. earlier in the round robin, Canada was guaranteed the third seed regardless of a win or loss to Great Britain.
