Canada's Gushue set to face Sweden in semis following loss to Great Britain

Canada's Brad Gushue will continue his march to Olympic gold in a semifinal game against Sweden Thursday morning in men's curling action.

Gushue's rink fell 5-2 to top-seeded Great Britain (8-1) in its last round robin game, but had already locked up the third seed coming into it.

The top four out of 10 competing countries advance.

Sweden (7-2), which lost to Switzerland 10-8, was set to be the second seed even having lost to Great Britain earlier in the round robin. The reigning Olympic champion U.S. (5-4), which defeated Denmark 7-5 in its final round robin, will play Great Britain as the fourth seed.

Both semifinal games will take place on Thursday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Losses from both the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Switzerland on Wednesday gave Canada (5-4) an escape from having to play in a do-or-die to stay in medal contention.

Gushue's rink had initially missed an opportunity to secure a spot in the semifinals with a loss to the ROC on Tuesday, dropping them to 5-3.

Having defeated the U.S. earlier in the round robin, Canada was guaranteed the third seed regardless of a win or loss to Great Britain.

