9-time N.B. provincial champion Andrea Kelly links up with Team McCarville
37-year-old looks to help bring Northern Ontario squad over hump at nationals
Team McCarville fell just short of a chance to take on Kerri Einarson's rink in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in February, falling to Jennifer Jones in the semifinals.
Just over one month later, Krista McCarville's squad announced on Monday it would be adding a top reinforcement in nine-time provincial champion Andrea Kelly.
The 37-year-old Kelly represented New Brunswick as a fourth at this year's national tournament, finishing with a 3-5 record that included a tight 11th-end defeat at the hands of her new teammates in round robin play.
- Manitoba's Jones beats Northern Ontario's McCarville to reach Scotties final, on verge of record 7th title
The Perth-Andover, N.B., native Kelly boasts plenty of experience on the national stage, competing on the highest level of Canadian women's curling 11 times between 2006 and 2023.
Kelly leaves behind her squad that competed out of the Capital Winter Club in Fredericton that features third Sylvie Quillian, second Jill Brothers, lead Katie Forward and alternate Heather Smith.
