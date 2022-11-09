Quebec stunned by Yukon for 1st loss at mixed curling championship
Terry Miller's rink puts game away with steal of 3 in the 5th end
Quebec suffered its first defeat at the 2022 Canadian mixed curling championship in surprising fashion, dropping an 8-0 decision to previously winless Yukon in Wednesday's early draw in Prince Albert, Sask.
Yukon, skipped by Terry Miller, put the game away with a steal of three in the fifth end.
Miller's team opened with the hammer and scored two in the first end.
Yukon followed with steals of one in the third and fourth, setting up the big fifth end.
Félix Asselin's Quebec rink conceded after giving up another steal of one in the sixth.
What a shot!!! Team Yukon’s Terry Miller threads the needle to pick up a deuce at the 2022 Canadian Mixed. Watch the draws live on our YouTube channel <a href="https://t.co/9V0fpGjPVj">https://t.co/9V0fpGjPVj</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CMCC2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CMCC2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/EOT3zFUGNH">pic.twitter.com/EOT3zFUGNH</a>—@CurlingCanada
Asselin and Odishaw were set to meet in Wednesday's third and final draw.
In other Draw 9 results, Ontario's Scott McDonald downed Northwest Territories skip Jamie Koe 7-3. Ontario improved to 3-2 in Group B, while Koe held down third place at 3-1.
Manitoba's Corey Chambers improved to 2-3 with a 7-6 win over Newfoundland and Labrador's William Butler (0-5).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?