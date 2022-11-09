Quebec stunned by Yukon for 1st loss at mixed curling championship

Quebec suffered its first defeat at the 2022 Canadian mixed curling championship in surprising fashion, dropping an 8-0 decision to previously winless Yukon in Wednesday's early draw in Prince Albert, Sask.

Yukon, skipped by Terry Miller, put the game away with a steal of three in the fifth end.

Miller's team opened with the hammer and scored two in the first end.

Yukon followed with steals of one in the third and fourth, setting up the big fifth end.

Félix Asselin's Quebec rink conceded after giving up another steal of one in the sixth.

What a shot!!! Team Yukon’s Terry Miller threads the needle to pick up a deuce at the 2022 Canadian Mixed. Watch the draws live on our YouTube channel <a href="https://t.co/9V0fpGjPVj">https://t.co/9V0fpGjPVj</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CMCC2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CMCC2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/EOT3zFUGNH">pic.twitter.com/EOT3zFUGNH</a> —@CurlingCanada

Quebec fell to 4-1 and shared first place in Pool A with New Brunswick's Grant Odishaw, who posted a 7-6 win over Saskatchewan's Shaun Meachem Wednesday morning.

Asselin and Odishaw were set to meet in Wednesday's third and final draw.

In other Draw 9 results, Ontario's Scott McDonald downed Northwest Territories skip Jamie Koe 7-3. Ontario improved to 3-2 in Group B, while Koe held down third place at 3-1.

Manitoba's Corey Chambers improved to 2-3 with a 7-6 win over Newfoundland and Labrador's William Butler (0-5).