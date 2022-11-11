Quebec, N.W.T improve to 7-2, on collision course at mixed curling championship
Asselin seeking Quebec's 3rd straight national mixed doubles title
Quebec and Northwest Territories won their morning draw matches on Friday at the Canadian mixed curling championships, setting up a clash for top spot in the championship pool.
Quebec's Felix Asselin scored two in the eighth end to pull out a 5-4 win over Ontario's Scott McDonald and Northern Ontario used a key steal in the seventh in a 5-3 win over British Columbia's Craig Miles.
Quebec, seeking its third straight national mixed doubles title, and Northwest Territories, skipped by Jamie Koe, both improved to 7-2 and will meet in the final championship pool draw on Friday night.
Ontario and Northern Ontario, which defeated New Brunswick 5-2 Friday morning, had the third and fourth spots at 6-3.
B.C., Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia were at 5-4. Saskatchewan beat Nova Scotia 10-5 in the final early draw matchup.
New Brunswick was out of playoff contention at 4-5.
The six teams in the seeding pool were set to play their final matches Friday afternoon before the final championship pool draw.
