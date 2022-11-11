Quebec, N.W.T improve to 7-2, on collision course at mixed curling championship

Quebec and Northwest Territories won their morning draw matches on Friday at the Canadian mixed curling championships, setting up a clash for top spot in the championship pool.

Quebec's Felix Asselin scored two in the eighth end to pull out a 5-4 win over Ontario's Scott McDonald and Northern Ontario used a key steal in the seventh in a 5-3 win over British Columbia's Craig Miles.

Quebec, seeking its third straight national mixed doubles title, and Northwest Territories, skipped by Jamie Koe, both improved to 7-2 and will meet in the final championship pool draw on Friday night.

Both teams are assured a spot in Saturday's semifinals. The top four teams in the championship pool qualify.

Ontario and Northern Ontario, which defeated New Brunswick 5-2 Friday morning, had the third and fourth spots at 6-3.

B.C., Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia were at 5-4. Saskatchewan beat Nova Scotia 10-5 in the final early draw matchup.

New Brunswick was out of playoff contention at 4-5.

The six teams in the seeding pool were set to play their final matches Friday afternoon before the final championship pool draw.