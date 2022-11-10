Quebec moves atop standings with win over Northern Ontario at mixed curling championship
Ontario, B.C., Northwest Territories sit just behind Quebec with 5-2 records
Felix Asselin's Quebec rink moved atop the championship pool standings with a 6-2 win over Northern Ontario on Thursday at the Canadian mixed curling championship.
The second draw on Thursday was the first since teams were split into the championship and seeding pools following the conclusion of Wednesday's action.
The top four teams from pool A and pool B moved to the championship pool, carrying over their records. The top four championship pool teams at the end of Friday's play will advance to the Saturday's semifinals.
Trever Bonot's rink scored one in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-1, but Asselin responded with two in the sixth.
Northern Ontario conceded after managing just one point in the seventh.
Ontario, British Columbia and Northwest Territories sat just behind Quebec at 5-2.
Ontario beat New Brunswick 7-3 and B.C. downed Nova Scotia 6-3 to join N.W.T.
Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia remained in the mix at 4-3.
Earlier in seeding pool play, Manitoba (3-4) posted an 11-1 win over Nunavut (1-6), Newfoundland and Labrador (2-5) earned a 7-2 win over Yukon (2-5) and Prince Edward Island (2-5) edged Alberta (2-5), scoring one in the ninth to win 8-7.
The seeding pool teams played again in Thursday's third draw, while the championship pool teams were in action in the day's final draw.
