Gunnlaugson defeats McEwen in battle of Manitoba at Tim Hortons Brier

Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Mike McEwen 10-6 in a Manitoba matchup Sunday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Team Wild Card Three skip Jason Gunnlaugson makes a shot at the Tim Hortons Brier on Saturday. The Winnipeg native earned his first win of the Brier Sunday against Mike McEwen. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Gunnlaugson, from Winnipeg, made a hit for three points in the ninth end to seal the victory for Wild Card Three. McEwen, also from Winnipeg, gave up three-enders on two other occasions in the morning draw at the Enmax Centre.

In other games, Brad Gushue's Wild Card One defeated Nunavut's Peter Mackey 8-1 and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories dropped a 9-4 decision to Quebec's Michael Fournier.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs beat British Columbia's Brent Pierce 11-4. Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day.

Competition continues through March 13.

The national champion will represent Canada at the April 2-10 world men's curling championship in Las Vegas.

