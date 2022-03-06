Gunnlaugson defeats McEwen in battle of Manitoba at Tim Hortons Brier
Gushue, Jacobs earn victories in other Brier action
Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Mike McEwen 10-6 in a Manitoba matchup Sunday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.
In other games, Brad Gushue's Wild Card One defeated Nunavut's Peter Mackey 8-1 and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories dropped a 9-4 decision to Quebec's Michael Fournier.
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs beat British Columbia's Brent Pierce 11-4. Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day.
Competition continues through March 13.
The national champion will represent Canada at the April 2-10 world men's curling championship in Las Vegas.
They may not have won the game, but Team Nunavut won the hearts of the fans in Lethbridge ❤️ 💛<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brier2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brier2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/ay2PW4eatv">pic.twitter.com/ay2PW4eatv</a>—@CurlingCanada
