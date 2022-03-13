Gushue beats defending champion Bottcher in Brier semifinal, faces Koe in final
Gushue's Wild Card One team overcomes odds as 3-man unit following loss of Nichols
Brad Gushue beat defending champion Brendan Bottcher 9-3 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the final of the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta.
Gushue's short-handed Wild Card One side made a hit for three in the seventh end and sealed the victory by stealing a pair in the eighth.
The St. John's skip, who won Olympic bronze last month in Beijing, will face Alberta's Kevin Koe in the evening championship game at the Enmax Centre.
Both teams focused on defence at the outset of the semifinal. Gushue made a nice draw under a centre guard in the fourth end to force Bottcher to tap for a single and 2-1 lead.
Bottcher was wide with a runback in the fifth end to set up Gushue for a draw for three points.
The Canada skip caught a bad break in the sixth end when his stone picked, but he followed with a runback double-takeout to salvage a single.
Bottcher was light with his final shot in the seventh and Gushue took advantage for another three-ender.
Gushue's trio
The Wild Card One team has played as a three-man unit since Friday when vice Mark Nichols tested positive for COVID-19, knocking him out of the competition.
Gushue reached the semifinal by defeating Saskatchewan's Colton Flasch in the 3-4 Page playoff.
The Brier winner will represent Canada at the April 2-10 world men's curling championship.
Kerri Einarson won her third straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts title last month. She'll wear the Maple Leaf at the March 19-27 women's world curling championship in Prince George, B.C.
