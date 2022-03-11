Gunnlaugson, Flasch claim last playoff spots at Brier with tiebreaker victories
Mike McEwen, Matt Dunstone ousted from tournament
Wild Card Three's Jason Gunnlaugson and Saskatchewan's Colton Flasch won their tiebreakers Friday and advanced to the playoffs of the Tim Hortons Brier.
Gunnlaugson, who needed results to fall his way in Thursday's final round-robin draw to have a shot at the playoffs, opened with the hammer and scored two in the first end. After McEwen responded with one in the second, Gunnlaugson opened the game up with three in the third.
A steal of two in the sixth end gave Gunnlaugson an 8-2 lead and all but sealed the victory.
Flasch posted a steal of two in the seventh end to take a 7-3 lead. Dunstone came back with two in the eighth before Flasch scored two decisive points in the ninth.
Gunnlaugson was set to face Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs in the first round of the playoffs later Friday, while Flasch was scheduled to face defending champion Brendan Bottcher.
