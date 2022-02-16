Canada's Jennifer Jones continues playoff push with 3rd straight win at Beijing Olympics

Jennifer Jones and her Canadian foursome continued their Olympic playoff push with a third straight win in Beijing.

The Winnipeg skip led Canada to a 7-6 victory over Tabitha Peterson and the United States on Wednesday to improve to 4-3 in the Olympic women's curling round robin, putting them in a tie for third with Japan.

Canada has a quick turnaround with a game against China on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET, before closing out their round-robin schedule against Denmark on Thursday at 1 a.m. ET.

After bouncing back from a three-game skid that had them on their heels, the Canadians are now riding a wave of momentum with just two games remaining. The top four of the 10 competing nations will advance to the semifinals.

The Americans tied it up late with a steal of one in the ninth end, but Jones gave Canada the victory with a clutch final shot to score a single in the 10th.

WATCH: Replay of Canada's crucial win over the U.S.:

Curling - Canada vs USA - Women's Round Robin #10 Duration 2:50:16 Watch Canada vs USA in Women's curling action from Sheet A on Day 12 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 2:50:16

Canada entered the game with major momentum, having battled back from a 1-3 record by claiming back-to-back crucial wins against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Great Britain.

The Canadians started the tournament strong with a 12-7 win over 2018 silver medallists South Korea, but they came up short against Japan and Sweden before falling to two-time defending world champion Switzerland.

Jones' team includes Jocelyn Peterman, Dawn McEwen and Kaitlyn Lawes — with Lisa Weagle as an alternate.

The six-time Scotties champion and two-time world champion entered the Beijing Games with a perfect Olympic record after leading Canada to glory in 2014, becoming the only women's curling team to ever win Olympic gold with an undefeated record (11-0).

Jones is on a quest to end Canada's medal drought in four-person curling at the Olympics, with no Canadian podium finishes in the men's or women's tournament since winning both eight years ago.

She is the oldest Canadian Olympian in Beijing at 47 years old.

WATCH | That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones is as dominant as ever:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones is as dominant as ever Duration 47:35 Bruce Rainnie, Joanne Courtney and Mike Harris join Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux to discuss Jennifer Jones’ incredible form and Bruce shares a secret on her outlook coming into the Games. 47:35

Canada appeared to be in trouble in the first end against the Americans, but Jones limited the damage with a brilliant triple takeout on her last stone that limited the U.S. to one.

Canada followed it up with a deuce in the second end, and a steal of two in the third to take a 4-1 lead.

The U.S. scored a single in the fourth end before claiming a steal of one in the fifth, cutting Canada's lead down to a single point at the break.

Canada scored one with the hammer in the sixth end with a double takeout, and Jones gave her team a 6-3 lead with a big steal of one in the seventh.

From Treaty Six Territory to the Olympic Games - our beautiful gift from the <a href="https://twitter.com/StoonTribalCncl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StoonTribalCncl</a> made the trip to Beijing to remind us of the bonds of friendships, reconciliation and our communities back home. <br><br>Ready to cheer us on in our game tonight? 7:05 p.m. CT against the U.S! <a href="https://t.co/MS7Hq0noIS">pic.twitter.com/MS7Hq0noIS</a> —@TeamJJonesCurl

The U.S. scored a deuce in the eighth end as the lead dropped back down to one point, and Canada was unable to seal the win in the ninth when a miss by Jones gave the U.S. a steal of one to tie the game at six points apiece.

But Jones made another clutch shot for the game-winning single on the final stone of the 10th end, moving Canada one step closer to the semifinals.

All games will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

