Canada's Jennifer Jones ends losing streak with much-needed win over ROC

Jennifer Jones and Canada got back on track with a crucial 11-5 win over the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the women's curling round robin on Monday at the Beijing Games.

The Winnipeg skip had her back against the wall after losing three straight, but she and her team delivered a dominant performance to improve their record to 2-3 with four games left to qualify for the semifinals. The top four of the 10 competing nations will advance.

Canada seized control early and never relinquished it, claiming a commanding lead with steals of two in both the first and second ends. They followed it up with deuces in the fourth, sixth and ninth ends to claim the victory.

Looking confident once again, Jones and Canada will next play Great Britain (3-2) on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET, before facing the U.S. (3-2), China (2-3) and Denmark (1-4).

While her team still has work to do, the hardest round-robin games are behind them. Canada played all the medallists from the 2018 Games before going up against the back-to-back world champion.

After starting off with a commanding 12-7 win over South Korea, Canada went on to suffer three straight tough losses to Japan, Sweden and Switzerland.

The losing streak was unfamiliar territory, as Jones had entered the tournament with a perfect Olympic record following Canada's gold-medal run in 2014 — when they became the only women's curling team to ever win Olympic gold with an undefeated record (11-0).

Jones is on a quest to end Canada's drought in Olympic four-person curling, with no Canadian medals in the men's or women's tournament since winning both in 2014.

But if anyone has the experience to go far, it's Jones. She is a six-time Scotties champion, two-time world champion and the oldest Canadian Olympian in Beijing at 47 years old.

Her team includes Jocelyn Peterman, Dawn McEwen and Kaitlyn Lawes — with Lisa Weagle as an alternate.

Canada applied early pressure against the ROC with a big steal of two in the opening end. The Canadians had another steal of two in the second end before forcing ROC to a single in the third.

Jones continued to build momentum by scoring a deuce with a great throw in the fourth end.

The ROC responded by scoring two in the fifth, but Canada had the hammer in the sixth and Jones scored another deuce to put Canada in full control with an 8-3 lead.

The ROC kept things interesting by scoring two in the seventh, but Jones scored a single in the eighth before finishing things off with a deuce in the ninth end.

Brad Gushue and his Canadian men's team (3-2) will look to win their second straight when they play Italy (1-4) on Monday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

