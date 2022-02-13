Canada's Brad Gushue snaps 2-game skid with crucial win over U.S. in men's Olympic curling

Brad Gushue and Canada bounced back in a major way with a 10-5 win over defending Olympic gold medallist John Shuster and his American team in the men's curling round robin at the Beijing Games on Sunday morning.

It was a much-needed victory, as Canada (3-2) snapped a two-game losing skid with just four games left to qualify for the semifinals.

They appeared re-energized and sharp against the Americans — taking early control with a steal of four in the second end. Canada was cruising to victory with a commanding 7-1 lead before Shuster suddenly applied pressure by scoring a triple in the sixth end.

Gushue's team held on down the stretch and sealed the victory with a deuce in the ninth end.

"A big win, especially coming off a couple of losses that we had the last few days. Nice to get a little momentum on our side," Gushue said.

"I thought we played a really solid game. I felt we put a lot of pressure on John [Shuster], especially in the first couple ends, getting that five-point lead we felt pretty comfortable we could handle that.

"It's not easy with the three-rock rule, but just the way we were playing I felt we were going to be in good shape."

Canada got off to a good start in Beijing with back-to-back wins over Denmark (0-4) and Norway (2-2), but they fell short in tough games against Switzerland (3-1) and Sweden (4-0) — who in 2018 won Olympic bronze and silver, respectively.

Each of the 10 competing countries will play nine games during the round robin stage, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

Gushue is attempting to end Canada's eight-year Olympic drought in four-person curling, with no podium appearances in the men's or women's tournament since winning both in 2014.

The 41-year-old St. John's skip is competing at his first Games since leading Canada to its first men's curling gold medal in 2006 during his Olympic debut. His team includes longtime third, Mark Nichols, who won gold in 2006, and first-time Olympians Geoff Walker and Brett Gallant.

They will look to continue building momentum when they face Italy (0-3) on Monday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Gushue and Shuster faced each other at the 2006 Olympics in Turin.

"We've been around a long time. We battled lots over the years and I enjoy playing John. He's a fun guy. He says what he thinks, which is awesome. We've had some good battles.

"We brought up some stuff about 16 years ago. I think there's three of us here — John and Joel [Retonrnaz], from Italy, from 16 years ago as well. There's a few of us relics still kicking around."

Canada started strong against the U.S. with the hammer in the first end, but a nice shot by Shuster forced Gushue to draw to the button for a single.

Gushue then made some incredible shots as Canada seized momentum with a steal of four in the second end to take a 5-0 lead. Shuster gave the Americans some life by scoring one with a great shot to close the third end, but Gushue responded with a single of his own on a tough final shot in the fourth.

Shuster was unable to halt the onslaught as Canada took a 7-1 lead after the fifth end, and the game appeared to be decided with alternates coming into the game for the sixth.

But Shuster kept hopes alive by scoring three with the final stone of the sixth end, cutting the lead down to three.

Gushue scored a single in the seventh before Shuster did the same in the eighth, and the Canadian skip sealed the victory with a deuce in the ninth end.

Competing at his fifth Games, Shuster is aiming to return atop the podium after leading the U.S. to gold four years ago in Pyeongchang.

His team has narrow wins over Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Great Britain, but they came up short against Sweden and Norway. The 39-year-old skip also won Olympic bronze in 2006.

Jennifer Jones and her Canadian women's team (1-2) will take on two-time defending world champion Switzerland (4-0) on Sunday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

