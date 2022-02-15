Canada's Brad Gushue solidifies semifinal chances by defeating China for 3rd straight win
Canada (5-2) is 3rd in round robin standings with 2 games left before medal round
Brad Gushue hit a tap against two with the final rock of the 10th end, and Canada's men's curling team picked up a nervy 10-8 win over China on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics.
Canada appeared to be in control after a three-point eighth end gave Gushue's foursome a 9-6 lead.
China came back with two in the ninth end, and skip Ma Xiuyue drew to the button with his last shot of the 10th to put his team in a position to steal.
Gushue, who curled 90 per cent in the game, was on target with his final shot to give Canada the victory.
Canada (5-2) has rolled off three consecutive victories to move into third place in the round robin standings. The top four teams at the end of the round robin qualify for the semifinals.
The 41-year-old St. John's skip is competing at his first Games since leading Canada to its first Olympic gold in men's curling during his Olympic debut in 2006.
His team includes longtime third, Mark Nichols, who won gold in 2006, and first-time Olympians Geoff Walker and Brett Gallant.
Canada's women's team was idle Tuesday. Skip Jennifer Jones and her rink were at 3-3 heading into games Wednesday against the United States and China.
