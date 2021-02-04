Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup cross-country skiing
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Ulricehamn, Sweden.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
