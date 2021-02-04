Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup cross-country skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Ulricehamn, Sweden.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Watch some of the best cross-country skiers in the world compete in Ulricehamn, Sweden. 0:00

Click on the video player above ton Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Ulricehamn, Sweden.

