Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup women's cross-country skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the cross-country World Cup stop in Val di' Fiemme, Italy.

Coverage begins on Saturday at noon ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games - Cross Country Skiing World Cup on CBC: Sprint - Val di'Fiemme

Road to the Olympic Games

31 minutesVideo
Live in
31 minutes
Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in Val di'Fiemme, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at noon ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch sprint action from the women's cross-country skiing World Cup stop in Val di'Fiemme, Italy.

