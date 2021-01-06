Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup women's cross-country skiing
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the cross-country World Cup stop in Val di' Fiemme, Italy.
Coverage begins on Saturday at noon ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at noon ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, watch sprint action from the women's cross-country skiing World Cup stop in Val di'Fiemme, Italy.