Road To The Olympic Games

Cross Country·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Nordic skiing world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2021 nordic world ski championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Road to the Olympic Games: Nordic World Ski Championships on CBC - Women's Relay 4x5km

Road to the Olympic Games

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Watch some of the best female skiers in the world compete in Oberstdorf, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, tune in to watch action from the 2021 nordic world ski championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

At 12 p.m. ET we have the women's cross-country skiing relay, followed by men's ski jumping at 1 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. ET to watch coverage of the men's cross-country skiing 50km event.

