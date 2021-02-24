Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Cross-country skiing world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2021 nordic world ski championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Return on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for more coverage from the event.

 

