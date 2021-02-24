Skip to Main Content

Watch the 2021 nordic world ski championships

Watch live action from the 2021 nordic world ski championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, continuing on Wednesday with women's ski jumping.

Live coverage continues Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Nordic World Ski Championships on CBC: Women's Ski Jumping HS 137

Women's Ski Jumping will be leaping to you from Oberstdorf, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 nordic world ski championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Live coverage continues on Wednesday with women's ski jumping at 11:30 a.m. ET.

