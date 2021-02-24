Watch the 2021 nordic world ski championships: Cross-country skiing
Watch live action from the 2021 nordic world ski championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, beginning on Thursday with the men's and women's cross-country skiing sprint final.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 nordic world ski championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET with men's and women's cross-country sprint finals.
Return on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET for the women's 15-kilometre skiathlon, followed by the men's 30-km skiathlon at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Coverage wraps up on Sunday with the team sprint final at 7 a.m. ET.
Catch more action from the cross-country skiing world championships on Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
