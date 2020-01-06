Trio of cross-country skiers, coach barred 4 years in doping case
Suspensions stem from police raids last year at world championships in Austria
The International Ski Federation banned three cross-country skiers and a coach on Monday in a doping case resulting from police raids at last year's world championships in Austria.
The federation said it gave four-year bans to former world championship medallist Alexei Poltoranin of Kazakhstan and Estonian skiers Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu, as well as Estonian coach Mati Alaver.
Three Austrian skiers were given bans last year, including one who turned over evidence which brought the international doping ring to light. There have also been bans in cycling.
The ski federation said that disciplinary proceedings are still under way against another Estonian skier, Algo Karp, and against Veerpalu's father Andrus Veerpalu, a former skier who won two Olympic gold medals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.