Nordiq Canada announces cancellation of several cross-country events due to COVID-19
The Canadian world championship cross-country ski trials and the Canadian Ski Championships have been cancelled as part of Nordiq Canada's changes to its 2021 calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
National body still hopes to send teams to targeted international events
Canada's governing body of cross-country skiing announced the cancellations Monday.
The world championships were originally scheduled for Jan. 7-10 in Whistler, B.C., while the Canadian Ski Championships were scheduled for March 14-20 in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
Nordiq Canada also said all FIS-sanctioned domestic cross-country ski events scheduled across Canada for the 2020-21 season are cancelled, and the 2021 World Para Snow Sport Championships scheduled for Feb. 7-20 in Lillehammer, Norway have been postponed to January 2022.
The organization said the decisions to cancel the events were difficult, but made with the long-term health of athletes and staff in mind.
Nordiq Canada added it hopes to send competitive teams to World Cup events and the world championships events this winter.
