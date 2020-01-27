Canadian snowboarder Seb Toutant says he 'broke some ribs' at X Games
Olympic champion gives thumbs up in social media post
Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant says he "broke some ribs" at the X Games in Aspen over the weekend but is already looking forward to a quick return to the sport.
The reigning Olympic big air gold medallist divulged the injury in a social media post Monday that was accompanied by a photo of himself smiling while sitting in a hospital bed.
"This year at X Games I crashed and broke some ribs. Luckily there was nothing internal affected!" the 27-year-old wrote in a post that appeared on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "Snowboarding is all I know and I'll do whatever it takes to come back quickly and stronger."
Toutant appeared to suffer the injury during a slopestyle qualifying run Thursday. He did not compete in either the slopestyle or big air finals on Saturday and Sunday.
The l'Assomption, Que., native was coming off a gold-medal win in slopestyle at a World Cup event in Switzerland a week before the X Games.
Toutant has six career X Games medals — two gold, two silver and two bronze.
