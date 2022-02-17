Repeating as Olympic champ proves to be no easy task for Canadians at Beijing Games

There's an adage that says its difficult to get to the top, but even harder to stay there.

That might be particularly so for Olympic champions.

The four years between Games provides lots of time for things to happen, and lots of new competition to come along. , Add in the simple fact of aging and it's no easy task to win a gold medal twice.

There were seven Canadians who came into Beijing holding gold in individual events from Pyeongchang four years ago. So far, only moguls skier Mikaël Kingsbury has come close to defending his Olympic championship, winning silver on the first day of competition.

In its Olympic history, Canada has just three athletes who have repeated as Olympic champions in individual events: speed skater Catriona Le May Doan (500m in 1998 and 2002); moguls skier Alex Bilodeau (2010 and 2014); and trampolinist Rosie MacLennan (2012 and 2016).

Le May Doan, Canada's chef de mission at these Games, acknowledged just how difficult a task it is to repeat.

"Going into Salt Lake City, all I kept hearing was no individual Canadian has ever defended a gold medal. Summer, winter, male, female. You start to wonder if it could even happen," she said. "There's pressure [but] the ultimate pressure is the pressure you put on yourself. My family had never put pressure on me. You feel pressure from your country, sport — you feel pressure from everyone even if they're not putting it on you because you want to do it.

"It was difficult emotionally, it was difficult physically, mentally. What I did was much more difficult than I realized."

Potential repeats, changes in other sports

For Canada, two athletes remain as potential repeat champions: Brady Leman in the men's ski cross, and freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe in the women's halfpipe event.

The 29-year-old Sharpe, of Comox, B.C., won silver in the 2019 world championships but was unable to compete in the 2021 worlds following a torn ACL that she had surgery for just a year ago. In her return to action in December, she picked up fourth-place finishes in World Cup action and at the Dew Tour event.

As for Calgary's Leman, 35, he is coming off an up-and-down season that saw him finish 20th at the worlds, but one in which he also made a couple of World Cup podiums.

The women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final is set to begin on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the men's ski cross gets going on Thursday at 10:45 p.m. ET.

'We should be proud of that'

Le May Doan said an added challenge to repeating at these Olympics has been the difficulty in preparation because of restrictions caused by the pandemic, particularly in Canada where federal and provincial governments exacted strict lockdown procedures for long periods.

"It's for sure different and they've had to adjust. I would say Canada was at a bit of a disadvantage, but we've proven with the results over the last number of months, whether the competitions were in those bubbles (in Europe) or whether they were actually starting back — we've proven that we've adapted," Le May Doan said. "The athletes are impressive.

"They've come through a lot. Everyone's come through a lot but these guys have continued to have the Games in focus. More than ever, the last two years, they're inspiring — just by what they've been able to do to represent our nation, to represent each one of us. Us being here is probably a lot tougher than for a lot of the other countries and we should be very proud of that."