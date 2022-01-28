3 members of Canadian Olympic team in Beijing in COVID-19 protocol
Full delegation on ground in China consists of 414 people, including athletes and others
Three members of the Canadian team in Beijing were in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, the Canadian Olympic Committee said.
The 414-member Canadian delegation includes athletes, coaches and team staff. The trio of Canadians are impeded in "their ability to fulfil their role at Games," the COC said in a statement.
"We are managing each one on a case-by-case basis and to respect the privacy of the people involved we will not be sharing names at this time," the COC said.
"Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the medical expert panel process to unfold."
The COC announced last Friday that five members of the delegation were in protocol.
The organization won't name Canadians in protocol unless an athlete who is unable to compete because of a positive test wants that information public.
Athletes who tests positive in China must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation.
WATCH | Bring It In: Beijing lowers cycle threshold for COVID-19 testing:
