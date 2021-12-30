Watch the snowboard slopestyle World Cup from Calgary

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the snowboard slopestyle and ski halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary.

Coverage begins Thursday with men's snowboard slopestyle qualification at 12 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, followed by men's and women's ski halfpipe finals at 8 p.m. ET.

Return Friday for the women's snowboard qualifications at 12 p.m. ET and the men's semifinals at 3 p.m. ET.

Action concludes on Saturday with snowboard slopestyle finals at 12 p.m. ET and another men's and women's ski halfpipe finals at 8 p.m. ET.

The full event at Calgary's Olympic Park is known as the Snow Rodeo, and features top Canadian athletes such as Mark McMorris, Cassie Sharpe, Sebastien Toutant and Rachael Karker fighting for spots on the Olympic team for Beijing 2022.