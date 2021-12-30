Watch the ski halfpipe World Cup from Calgary
Watch some of the top ski halfpipe athletes in action at the World Cup event in Calgary.
Live coverage continues Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ski halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary.
Action continues on Saturday for men's and women's ski halfpipe finals at 8 p.m. ET.
The full event at Calgary's Olympic Park is known as the Snow Rodeo, and features top Canadian athletes such as Rachael Karker fighting for spots on the Olympic team for Beijing 2022.