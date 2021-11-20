Canadians kept off monobob, 2-man bobsleigh podiums in Austria

Canadian sleds came close to taking home medals from the first World Cup bobsleigh events of the season, but left empty handed on Saturday.

The U.S. claimed gold and silver in women's monobob with Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries finishing first and second for the U.S., while Germany's Laura Nolte was third.

Canadians Cynthia Appiah and Melissa Lotholz were fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the two-man race Saturday, Francesco Friedrich of Germany started the Olympic season with yet another win. Friedrich has finished no worse than second in any of his last 33 World Cup two-man races, winning gold 26 times and silver in the other seven.

Johannes Lochner of Germany drove to the silver and Brad Hall of Great Britain got the bronze.

Canada's Justin Kripps and Cam Stones finished just off the podium, 0.64 seconds behind Lochner for a fourth-place finish.

The first World Cup bobsleigh weekend of the season ends Sunday with the four-man race and women's bobsleigh events, which you can watch live on CBCSports.ca.