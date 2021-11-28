Canada's De Bruin, Bujnowski add another women's bobsleigh bronze in Austria
The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were in a familiar spot on Sunday, scoring a second bronze medal in as many weeks at a World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.
A week after they landed on the podium at the season-opening World Cup event at the Igls track, the team finished their two runs on Sunday in a combined time of one minute, 46.86 seconds, once again behind a pair of German sleds.
Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi took gold in 1:46.71, and compatriots Kim Galicki and Leonie Fiebig finished 0.06 behind them for silver.
It's the third podium this fall for the Canadians – De Bruin and Bujnowski also took bronze at an Olympic test event in Beijing in October.
