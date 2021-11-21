Canadians De Bruin, Bujnowski score women's bobsleigh bronze in Austria

The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski landed on the women's bobsleigh podium at the first World Cup event of the season on Sunday in Austria.

The team finished their two runs in a combined time of one minute, 46.51 seconds, good enough for bronze behind a pair of German sleds.

Laura Nolte and Leonie Fiebig took gold in 1:46.22, and compatriots Kim Galicki and Anabel Galander finished 0.39 behind them for silver.

It was the second podium this fall for the Canadians – De Bruin and Bujnowski also took bronze at an Olympic test event in Beijing in October.

Action continues in Austria on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event, which you can watch at CBCSports.ca.