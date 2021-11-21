Skip to Main Content
Bobsleigh·New

Canadians De Bruin, Bujnowski score women's bobsleigh bronze in Austria

The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski landed on the women's bobsleigh podium at the first World Cup event of the season on Sunday in Austria.

Teammates had combined for bronze in Beijing test event in October

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski compete during the first run of the women's bobsleigh event in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sunday. (Johann Groder/Getty Images)

The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski landed on the women's bobsleigh podium at the first World Cup event of the season on Sunday in Austria.

The team finished their two runs in a combined time of one minute, 46.51 seconds, good enough for bronze behind a pair of German sleds.

Laura Nolte and Leonie Fiebig took gold in 1:46.22, and compatriots Kim Galicki and Anabel Galander finished 0.39 behind them for silver.

It was the second podium this fall for the Canadians – De Bruin and Bujnowski also took bronze at an Olympic test event in Beijing in October.

Action continues in Austria on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event, which you can watch at CBCSports.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now