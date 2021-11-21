Canadians De Bruin, Bujnowski score women's bobsleigh bronze in Austria
The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski landed on the women's bobsleigh podium at the first World Cup event of the season on Sunday in Austria.
Teammates had combined for bronze in Beijing test event in October
The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski landed on the women's bobsleigh podium at the first World Cup event of the season on Sunday in Austria.
The team finished their two runs in a combined time of one minute, 46.51 seconds, good enough for bronze behind a pair of German sleds.
Laura Nolte and Leonie Fiebig took gold in 1:46.22, and compatriots Kim Galicki and Anabel Galander finished 0.39 behind them for silver.
It was the second podium this fall for the Canadians – De Bruin and Bujnowski also took bronze at an Olympic test event in Beijing in October.
Action continues in Austria on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event, which you can watch at CBCSports.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?