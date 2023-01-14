Canada's Cynthia Appiah slides to World Cup monobob bronze in Germany

Canada's Cynthia Appiah raced to a bronze medal on Saturday in the women's monobob event at an IBSF World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

The Toronto native had a impressive first run of 58.80 seconds to go first overall, securing her spot in the podium with a 59.67 second run.

Appiah's overall time of 1:58.86 was enough to edge Lisa Buckwitz of Germany by 0.06 seconds.

Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries took the first place with a combined time of 1:57.92. The American was second after the first run (58.95) before adding the fastest second run of the day (58.97) for her second World Cup victory of the season in the event.

WATCH l Canadian Appiah slides to bronze:

Cynthia Appiah captures bronze in World Cup monobob Duration 2:44 The Toronto native clocked in with a final time of 1:58.86 to place third in the women's monobob competition during the IBSF World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

Laura Nolte put host Germany in the podium by finishing second with a combined time of 1:58.47.

Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi was ninth. The 26-year-old posted runs of 59.88 and 1:00.25 for a overall time of 2:00.13.