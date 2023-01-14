Canada's Cynthia Appiah slides to World Cup monobob bronze in Germany
Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries takes 1st place in Altenberg
Canada's Cynthia Appiah raced to a bronze medal on Saturday in the women's monobob event at an IBSF World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.
The Toronto native had a impressive first run of 58.80 seconds to go first overall, securing her spot in the podium with a 59.67 second run.
Appiah's overall time of 1:58.86 was enough to edge Lisa Buckwitz of Germany by 0.06 seconds.
Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries took the first place with a combined time of 1:57.92. The American was second after the first run (58.95) before adding the fastest second run of the day (58.97) for her second World Cup victory of the season in the event.
WATCH l Canadian Appiah slides to bronze:
Laura Nolte put host Germany in the podium by finishing second with a combined time of 1:58.47.
Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi was ninth. The 26-year-old posted runs of 59.88 and 1:00.25 for a overall time of 2:00.13.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?