Canada's Justin Kripps withdraws from 4-man bobsleigh worlds with torn hamstring

Road To The Olympic Games

Bobsleigh

Canadian Justin Kripps suffered a hamstring injury at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton world championships from Altenberg, Germany on Saturday, ending his team's bid for a podium finish.

Team was in hunt for podium, sitting in 4th place halfway through the competition

CBC Sports ·
Canadian Justin Kripps' hamstring injury ended the team's podium chase at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton world championships from Altenberg, Germany. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Kripps suffered the injury during the team's second and final heat of the day.

The team of Kripps, Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cameron Stones were sitting in fourth place, with the final two heats scheduled to take place on Sunday.

"As a team we are extremely disappointed not to be able to continue the fight.It was an incredible first day of racing. We'll be back stronger next season!" Kripps was quoted through Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton's twitter account.

WATCH | Canada's Kripps withdraws from worlds with hamstring injury:

Canadian Justin Kripps suffers hamstring injury at worlds, ending his team's bid for a podium finish. 0:57

German pilot Nico Walther leads the way after two runs, followed by Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia and Germany's Johannes Lochner.

