Canada's Justin Kripps withdraws from 4-man bobsleigh worlds with torn hamstring
Team was in hunt for podium, sitting in 4th place halfway through the competition
Canadian Justin Kripps suffered a hamstring injury at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton world championships in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday, ending his team's bid for a podium finish.
Kripps suffered the injury during the team's second and final heat of the day.
The team of Kripps, Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cameron Stones were sitting in fourth place, with the final two heats scheduled to take place on Sunday.
"As a team we are extremely disappointed not to be able to continue the fight.It was an incredible first day of racing. We'll be back stronger next season!" Kripps was quoted through Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton's twitter account.
German pilot Nico Walther leads the way after two runs, followed by Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia and Germany's Johannes Lochner.
