Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh

Click on the video player above on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup bobsleigh event in La Plagne, France.

Return on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET for an encore presentation of the two-man event.

Coverage resumes on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the four-man competition.