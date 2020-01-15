Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the World Cup bobsleigh event in Innsbruck, Austria.
Coverage begins on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup bobsleigh event in Innsbruck, Austria.