Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh

Road To The Olympic Games

Bobsleigh·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the World Cup bobsleigh event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

St. Moritz, SUI is the site of today's stop on the IBSF World Cup of Bobsleigh & Skeleton.. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup bobsleigh event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

