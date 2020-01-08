Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh

Road To The Olympic Games

Bobsleigh·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the World Cup bobsleigh event in Konigssee, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as the world's top bobsleigh compete in Königssee, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup bobsleigh event in Konigssee, Germany.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories