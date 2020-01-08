Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Bobsleigh·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Bobsleigh & skeleton world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the bobsleigh and skeleton world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage continues Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The best women's and two-man teams go for the 2020 world title in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

