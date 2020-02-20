Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Bobsleigh world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Bobsleigh·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Bobsleigh world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The best women's and two-man teams go for the 2020 world title in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage resumes on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories