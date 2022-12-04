Friedrich continues perfect start with 4-man bobsleigh gold in Utah
German claims fourth win in four races in blistering start to IBSF World Cup season
Germany's Francesco Friedrich continued the perfect start to his bobsleigh season Saturday, winning a four-man race for his 70th career World Cup victory.
Friedrich and the team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuller finished their two runs in one minute, 33.62 seconds in Park City, Utah.
It was a German sweep of the four-man race, with Johannes Lochner (1:33.85) driving to second and Christoph Hafer taking third — just 0.01 seconds behind Lochner.
Friedrich — the reigning Olympic and World Cup champion — is four for four this season after sweeping the two- and four-man golds in Whistler, B.C., and now in Park City on the opening two weekends of the season.
WATCH | Germany's Friedrich wins 4th straight World Cup gold:
Canada's four-man sled, piloted by Taylor Austin, with Shaq Murray-Lawrence, Cyrus Gray and David Caxiero finished ninth after reaching the podium in the bronze medal position at last week's season-opening race in Whistler. Caxiero made his season debut, replacing Davidson De Souza.
Kaillie Humphries got her fourth medal — two in bobsleigh, two in monobob — of the season for the U.S., teaming with Jasmine Jones to finish third in 1:37.69.
Bianca Ribi and Niamh Haughey finished fifth as Canada's best sled in 1:38.31, while fellow Canadians Cynthia Appiah and Leah Walkeden slid into seventh with a time of 1:38.66.
The World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton circuit heads to Lake Placid, N.Y., in two weeks for the final stop before the holiday break.
With files from CBC Sports
