Friedrich continues perfect start with 4-man bobsleigh gold in Utah

Germany's Francesco Friedrich continued the perfect start to his bobsleigh season Saturday, winning a four-man race for his 70th career World Cup victory.

Friedrich and the team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuller finished their two runs in one minute, 33.62 seconds in Park City, Utah.

It was a German sweep of the four-man race, with Johannes Lochner (1:33.85) driving to second and Christoph Hafer taking third — just 0.01 seconds behind Lochner.

Friedrich — the reigning Olympic and World Cup champion — is four for four this season after sweeping the two- and four-man golds in Whistler, B.C., and now in Park City on the opening two weekends of the season.

IBSF World Cup Park City: Men's 4-man bobsleigh heat 2 Duration 36:54 Watch heat two of the men's IBSF World Cup four-man bobsleigh event from Park City, Utah.

Canada's four-man sled, piloted by Taylor Austin, with Shaq Murray-Lawrence, Cyrus Gray and David Caxiero finished ninth after reaching the podium in the bronze medal position at last week's season-opening race in Whistler. Caxiero made his season debut, replacing Davidson De Souza.

Germany wound up taking five of the available six medals on the day, after grabbing gold and silver in the women's bobsleigh race earlier Saturday. Kim Kalicki got her second win in as many starts this season, teaming with Leonie Fiebig to finish in 1:37.37. Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker were second in 1:37.60.

Kaillie Humphries got her fourth medal — two in bobsleigh, two in monobob — of the season for the U.S., teaming with Jasmine Jones to finish third in 1:37.69.

Bianca Ribi and Niamh Haughey finished fifth as Canada's best sled in 1:38.31, while fellow Canadians Cynthia Appiah and Leah Walkeden slid into seventh with a time of 1:38.66.

The World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton circuit heads to Lake Placid, N.Y., in two weeks for the final stop before the holiday break.