Canada's de Bruin delivers monobob bronze as Humphries goes for gold in 1st Olympics with U.S.

Canada's Christine de Bruin has reached the podium in the Olympic debut of monobob.

The Stony Plain, Alta., native raced to bronze on Monday at the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, a district of Beijing.

Kaillie Humphries, who competed for Canada at the previous three Games before splitting with the team and joining the U.S., won gold to become the inaugural Olympic monobob champion.

Elana Meyers Taylor, 37, joined her American teammate on the podium with silver.

FIRST OLYMPIC MEDAL 🚨<br><br>Christine de Bruin comes up big for Canada guaranteeing herself a medal in the debut of monobob 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/W0zqRgLBwD">pic.twitter.com/W0zqRgLBwD</a> —@CBCOlympics

Humphries, who was born in Calgary, led from start to finish after setting a track record in her first heat at one minute 4.44 seconds and completing her four runs in a total time of 4:19.27. Her margin of victory over Meyers Taylor was still more than one second.

de Bruin, 32, sat in the silver-medal position through three of four runs, but a strong closing heat from Meyers Taylor bumped her to bronze with a time of 4:21.03.

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was eighth on the 1,615-metre, 16-turn track located about 90 kilometres north of Beijing.

Humphries, 36, won gold medals in the two-woman for Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, and took bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Humphries, left, celebrates with Meyers Taylor, right, following the race. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

But soon after her final podium appearance, she sued for her release from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) claiming a coach and management had violated the organization's own anti-harassment policies. One month later, a court ruled that BCS had the discretion to decide whether to allow one of its athletes to compete for another country. Soon after, BCS freed Humphries to slide for the U.S.

"The ultimate success is being able to stand on top of the podium and sing my national anthem, sing the Star-Spangled Banner now," Humphries told CBC Sports ahead of these Olympics.

She'll do that now. And she'll have the opportunity to do it again when the two-woman event kicks off on Feb. 18.