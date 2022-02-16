Watch Canadian sleds race in Olympic women's bobsleigh
Live coverage continues on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the final two heats of the Olympic women's bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Three Canadian duos are competing at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the third heat set to begin on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.
Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont., were fourth at the midway point of the event.
Cynthia Appiah of Toronto, and brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson of Edmonton are eighth, while Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., and brakewoman Sara Villani of Norval, Ont. are 16th.
WATCH | Heat No. 3 - Olympic women's bobsleigh:
The fourth and final heat is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. ET.
WATCH | Heat No. 4 - Olympic women's bobsleigh:
