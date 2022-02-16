Skip to Main Content
Live

Watch Canadian sleds race in Olympic women's bobsleigh

Canadian pilots Christine de Bruin, Cynthia Appiah, and Melissa Lotholz will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre with the first two heats of the Olympic women's bobsleigh event, set to continue on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Live coverage continues on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 16: Cynthia Appiah of Team Canada slides during the 2-woman Bobsleigh training heats on day 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 16, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the final two heats of the Olympic women's bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Three Canadian duos are competing at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the third heat set to begin on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont., were fourth at the midway point of the event.

Cynthia Appiah of Toronto, and brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson of Edmonton are eighth, while Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., and brakewoman Sara Villani of Norval, Ont. are 16th.

WATCH | Heat No. 3 - Olympic women's bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - 2 Woman - Heat 3

6 minutes ago
Live
Watch Heat 3 in the 2-Women Bobsled event on Day 15 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

The fourth and final heat is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Heat No. 4 - Olympic women's bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - 2-Woman - Heat 4

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
Watch Heat 4 in the 2-Women Bobsled event on Day 15 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now