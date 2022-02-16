Skip to Main Content
Coming Up

Watch Canadian sleds race in Olympic women's bobsleigh

Canadian pilots Christine de Bruin, Cynthia Appiah, and Melissa Lotholz will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre with the first two heats of the Olympic women's bobsleigh event, set to begin on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Canada has three women's bobsleigh duos competing at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. (Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the first two heats of the Olympic women's bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Three Canadian duos will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the first heat set to begin on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

  • Pilot Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont.
  • Pilot Cynthia Appiah of Toronto, and brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson of Edmonton
  • Pilot Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., and brakewoman Sara Villani of Norval, Ont.

WATCH | Heat No. 1 - Olympic women's bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Two-Woman - Heat 1

21 minutes
Live in
21 minutes
Check out Women's Bobsleigh action on Day 14 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

The second heat is slated to start at 8:50 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Heat No. 4 - Olympic women's bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Two-Woman - Heat 2

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Check out Women's Bobsleigh action on Day 14 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now