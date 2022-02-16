Watch Canadian sleds race in Olympic women's bobsleigh

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the first two heats of the Olympic women's bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Three Canadian duos will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the first heat set to begin on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

Pilot Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont.

Pilot Cynthia Appiah of Toronto, and brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson of Edmonton

Pilot Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., and brakewoman Sara Villani of Norval, Ont.

WATCH | Heat No. 1 - Olympic women's bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Two-Woman - Heat 1 Live in Check out Women's Bobsleigh action on Day 14 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

The second heat is slated to start at 8:50 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Heat No. 4 - Olympic women's bobsleigh: