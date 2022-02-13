Skip to Main Content
Coming Up

Watch Canadian sleds race in the Olympic 2-man bobsleigh event

Canadian pilots Justin Kripps, Chris Spring and Taylor Austin will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre with the third heat of the Olympic men's two-man bobsleigh event, set to begin on Tuesday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Live coverage continues on Tuesday at 7:05 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Justin Kripps slides during two-man bobsleigh training at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the final two heats of the Olympic two-man bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Canadian pilots Justin Kripps, Christopher Spring and Taylor Austin will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the third heat set to begin on Tuesday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Spring was the top Canadian at the midway point in eighth place. Kripps was 10th, while Austin was 20th.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich leads the field, followed closely by fellow German Johannes Lochner and the Russian Olympic Committee's Rostislav Gaitiukevich.

WATCH | Heat No. 3 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Men's Two-Man Heat 3

46 minutes
Live in
46 minutes
Check out Men's Bobsleigh action on Day 11 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

The second heat is slated to start at 8:50 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Heat No. 4 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Men's Two-Man Heat 4

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Check out Men's Bobsleigh action on Day 11 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now