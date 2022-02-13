Watch Canadian sleds race in the Olympic 2-man bobsleigh event

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the final two heats of the Olympic two-man bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Canadian pilots Justin Kripps, Christopher Spring and Taylor Austin will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the third heat set to begin on Tuesday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Spring was the top Canadian at the midway point in eighth place. Kripps was 10th, while Austin was 20th.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich leads the field, followed closely by fellow German Johannes Lochner and the Russian Olympic Committee's Rostislav Gaitiukevich.

WATCH | Heat No. 3 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Men's Two-Man Heat 3 Live in Check out Men's Bobsleigh action on Day 11 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

The second heat is slated to start at 8:50 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Heat No. 4 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh: