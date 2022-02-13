Watch Canadian sleds race in the Olympic 2-man bobsleigh event
Canadian pilots Justin Kripps, Chris Spring and Taylor Austin will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre with the first heat of the Olympic men's two-man bobsleigh event, set to begin on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the first two heats of the Olympic two-man bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
WATCH | Heat No. 1 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh:
The second heat is slated to start at 8:50 a.m. ET.
WATCH | Heat No. 2 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh:
The final two runs of competition are set for Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. ET and 8:50 a.m. ET.
