Watch Canadian sleds race in the Olympic 2-man bobsleigh event

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the first two heats of the Olympic two-man bobsleigh event at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Canadian pilots Justin Kripps, Chris Spring and Taylor Austin will be in competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the first heat set to begin on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Heat No. 1 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Men's Two-Man Heat 1 Live in Check out Men's Bobsleigh action on Day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

The second heat is slated to start at 8:50 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Heat No. 2 - Olympic two-man bobsleigh:

Bobsleigh - Men's Two-Man Heat 2 Live in Check out Men's Bobsleigh action on Day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

The final two runs of competition are set for Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. ET and 8:50 a.m. ET.