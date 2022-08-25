Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canadian Olympic bobsleigh champion Justin Kripps retiring after 16-year career

Canadian Olympic bobsleigh champion Justin Kripps is retiring. Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton announced in an Instagram post that the 35-year-old from Summerland, B.C., was calling it a career, along with two other members of his four-man crew that captured bronze at the Beijing Olympics — Ryan Sommer and Cam Stones.

Brakemen Ryan Sommer and Cam Stones also call it a career

Justin Kripps, seen here on the right celebrating during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, announced his retirement on Thursday. (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press) (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press)

Kripps raced to gold in the two-man bobsleigh at the 2018 Games and bronze in the four-man at the Beijing Olympics this past winter.

He also won two silver and three bronze world championship medals in various disciplines over his career.

WATCH | Kripps wins 2018 Olympic gold:

History repeats itself as Canada and Germany tie for gold

5 years ago
Duration 3:51
Canada captures gold for the first time in 20 years as Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tie Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis in two-man bobsleigh.
