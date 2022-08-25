Canadian Olympic bobsleigh champion Justin Kripps retiring after 16-year career
Canadian Olympic bobsleigh champion Justin Kripps is retiring. Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton announced in an Instagram post that the 35-year-old from Summerland, B.C., was calling it a career, along with two other members of his four-man crew that captured bronze at the Beijing Olympics — Ryan Sommer and Cam Stones.
Kripps raced to gold in the two-man bobsleigh at the 2018 Games and bronze in the four-man at the Beijing Olympics this past winter.
He also won two silver and three bronze world championship medals in various disciplines over his career.
WATCH | Kripps wins 2018 Olympic gold:
