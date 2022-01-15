Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze in World Cup season finale
Torontonian also finishes 3rd overall in the season rankings
Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze-medal result at the World Cup monobob finale in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Saturday.
The Toronto native finished in a two-run combined time of two minutes 23.22 seconds, behind a pair of American sleds piloted by Kaillie Humphries (2:22.27) and Elana Meyers Taylor (2:22.31).
Fellow Canadian Christine de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., finished sixth in a time of 2:23.70.
The race marked the end of the World Cup season, which saw Appiah finish third overall in the rankings with 1012 points, trailed closely by de Bruin (1010). Meyers Taylor captured the season title with 1110 points, while Humphries was second with 1052.
Action continues from St. Moritz on Saturday with the two-man bobsleigh event, and on Sunday with the women's two-man bobsleigh event, which you can stream live on CBCSports.ca.
